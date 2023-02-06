In this newscast:
- It took dozens of rescuers several hours to retrieve a skier who broke his leg outside of Eaglecrest Ski Area this weekend,
- Southeast Alaska has seen an uptick in fentanyl-laced pills,
- Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
