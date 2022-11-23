WATCH: Alaska ranked choice vote count today at 4 p.m.

Wednesday is the day Alaskans have been waiting for — ranked choice voting tabulation will take place at the Alaska Division of Elections headquarters in Juneau.

We’ll learn the outcomes of the Alaska’s governor race and U.S. House and Senate races, as well as numerous state legislative races. The results will be broadcast live on KTOO 360TV starting at 4 p.m.

It should all happen pretty quickly. This is the second time ranked choice results have been tabulated — the first was in August for the primary election. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate and House races will be first, then the governor (if necessary – it appears he’ll have more than 50% of the votes after all first choices are counted) and then the state legislative races that don’t have a winner yet — which is the case for roughly a quarter of them.

You can find the updated statewide race results here. Alaska Public Media will carry live coverage with analysis of the ranked choice results on statewide radio at 6 p.m.