Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election

Wednesday is the day Alaskans have been waiting for. Ranked choice voting tabulation took place at 4:00 p.m. the Alaska Division of Elections headquarters in Juneau, deciding the outcomes of the U.S. House and Senate races along with numerous state legislative races.

Until now, the counts only included first-choice votes. A candidate won outright if he or she received more than 50% of those. If not, the race went to ranked choice tabulation.

The division aims to certify the election results on Nov. 29.

For state legislative results, go to elections.alaska.gov.