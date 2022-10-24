KTOO

KTOO 104.3 FM operating at low power

Alaska Elections

Early voting in Alaska’s general election has begun

by

Election worker Jo Schoeppe assists a voter with their ballot in Alaska’s Primary Election at the Mendenhall Library on Aug 16, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo By Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Early and absentee voting for this year’s midterm elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.

Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.

Registered voters must bring some form of ID to the polls. That can be a driver’s license, state ID card, passport, birth certificate, military ID or a hunting or fishing license. Alternatively, voters can provide a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or a government document with their name and current address.

In Juneau, you can vote at either the State Office Building downtown or the Division of Elections office at the Mendenhall Mall on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The valley location is also open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can find other early and in-person absentee polling places in Alaska here.

The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls all over the state will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.

Any Alaskan can vote by mail. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.

Read next

Charlie Pierce, wearing a suit, stands at a lectern next to an Alaska flag

In lawsuit, former assistant accuses Alaska governor candidate Charlie Pierce of sexual harassment

The suit accuses Pierce of “constant unwanted physical touching, sexual remarks, and sexual advances” and says the Kenai borough government failed to protect the victim.

Seen from the side, four candidates for Alaska governor stand behind lecterns on a stage

Candidates for Alaska governor spar over abortion, crime, budget in televised debate

Walker and Gara’s attacks centered on Dunleavy’s record of slashing state spending on services and failing to advance a fiscal plan to provide a dependable calculation for the Permanent Fund dividend.

At debate, Dunleavy and opponents paint starkly different pictures of Alaska's trajectory

The candidates were asked about abortion rights, missing and murdered Indigenous women, and the crash in salmon and crab stocks.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications