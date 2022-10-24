Early voting in Alaska’s general election has begun

Early and absentee voting for this year’s midterm elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.

Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.

Registered voters must bring some form of ID to the polls. That can be a driver’s license, state ID card, passport, birth certificate, military ID or a hunting or fishing license. Alternatively, voters can provide a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or a government document with their name and current address.

In Juneau, you can vote at either the State Office Building downtown or the Division of Elections office at the Mendenhall Mall on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The valley location is also open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can find other early and in-person absentee polling places in Alaska here.

The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls all over the state will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.

Any Alaskan can vote by mail. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.