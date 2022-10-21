KTOO

KTOO 104.3 FM Signal Update

Interior | Public Safety | Wildlife

‘Programmed to eat’: Northern pike mauls husky at North Pole gravel pit

by

The front of a northern pike, underwater
A northern pike. (Creative commons photo by Bas Kers)

A North Pole woman is keeping her dogs away from a neighborhood gravel pit after a northern pike attacked and injured one of them last month.

Long time North Pole resident Shannon Dhondt says it was a warm September day when she stopped to let her two dogs cool off at the neighborhood gravel pit. 

“This is over off of Copper Street, off Dennis Road in North Pole,” she said. “Been our popular little spot for years, but not anymore.”

Dhondt says her chihuahua Mulan luckily wanted nothing to do with the water, but her husky-greyhound mix Murphy went down to the edge.  

“And out of nowhere, bam, here’s this big old huge fish, which, I didn’t know what it was,” she said. “Three feet, hanging off his muzzle, you know, and he starts shaking his head and this thing is holding on.”

Dhondt says Murphy pushed the toothy fish off with a paw, but then the pike bit Murphy’s leg. 

“It was on his paw long enough to get some really good teeth in there,” she said.

A husky curled up on a bedspread that is covered with giant bloodstains
Shannon Dhondt’s dog Murphy recovering at home after being attacked by a Northern Pike at a North Pole area gravel pit. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Dhondt)

The fish flopped back into the water after Murphy finally got free. Dhondt says when she got him home, he proceeded to bleed heavily.

Dhondt has photos of her home that look like something from slasher movie. She says Murphy wouldn’t let her help. The wounds were numerous but shallow, and Murphy licked them until the bleeding stopped.

He’s fully recovered from the attack, and Dhont says she’s since spent some time researching northern pike.   

“Looked at them online, and number one, they’re gnarly. And number two, they get huge,” she said.

State fisheries biologist Klaus Wuttig says he’s never heard of pike biting a dog, but he’s not necessarily surprised.

“Pike are pretty prehistoric fish, you know — they don’t really have brains. They’re programmed to eat, right?” he said. “Pike are pretty renowned for hitting baby ducks, voles on the surface, and so the dog snout — could that activate a pike to strike? Surely.”

Wuttig says he’s been bitten by pike a few times, and it’s important to pry their jaws open rather than try to pull away. The fish have hundreds of tiny teeth that can result in a lot of cuts.

Dhont has a video that a friend shot of a pike — possibly the same one that bit her dog Murphy — going after a beaver in the gravel pit. She says nobody has been able to catch the fish.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A nighttime photo of a pile of trash lying on a street with tipped-over trash cans in the background.

Teen kills brown bear outside Sitka home

Sitka police issued a citation for negligent feeding of game to the teenager.

A pair of cattle grazing with a smoldering grass fire in the background

Animal populations shrunk an average of 69% over the last half-century, a report says

A new report from the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London analyzed years of data on wildlife populations across the world and found a downward trend in the Earth's biodiversity.

A barrel-shaped brown bear stands in the middle of a foamy fast-moving stream

'A fat bear year-er': Juneau writer brings humor and depth to Katmai's fat bears

Juneau-based writer Christy NaMee Eriksen is a self-described superfan of the fat bears in Katmai National Park. This month, she poured her knowledge into daily reports tracking the tournament’s big brown bears for the Anchorage Daily News.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications