Powerful storm slams Western Alaska

A photo from the steps of a buildings showing water inundating a community, including a church in the background
A massive storm battering Western Alaska brought floodwaters to the steps of the local school in Golovin on Saturday. (Courtesy Josephine Daniels)

A powerful storm is slamming Western Alaska, with reports of major flooding, high winds and widespread damage in numerous coastal communities.

The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, and forecasters had predicted it could be one of the worst storms to hit Alaska’s western coast in recent history.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the communities impacted by the storm Saturday morning, and in a 9:40 a.m. Twitter post said that the state had not yet received reports of injuries.

The extent of the storm’s damage wasn’t immediately clear Saturday, but social media posts from several communities documented high winds, high waters and power outages overnight and into the morning. Nearly all of Alaska’s western coast remains under a flood warning through Sunday morning, with the weather service warning of water inundating low-lying property and shoreline erosion.

A photo of a coastal area showing several flooded buildings
In a video recorded Friday in Hooper Bay, 63-year-old Judy Bunyon described it as the worst storm she’s seen since childhood. The video showed water flooding homes and wind tearing off roofs.

In Golovin, the National Weather Service reported around 7:30 a.m. that everyone is safe, but major flooding continues.

“The highest water levels are not expected until early this afternoon, so flooding will likely get worse,” the weather service said in a Facebook post. “Water is entirely surrounding the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least a couple homes floating off the foundation, some older fuel tanks are tilted over, waves are starting to push into the community driven by 60 mph winds.”

A photo from Nome showed Front Street completely flooded.

In Chevak, one person wrote: “Practically all boats and sheds sunk/floated away.”

The weather service is also reporting high water and flooding in Kotlik Saturday morning, and significant waves in Shaktoolik.

Editor’s note: If you live in a community impacted by the historic storm, we’d like to hear from you. If you’re interested in speaking with a reporter, please reach out: news@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8444. Thank you.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

