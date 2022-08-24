Mercedes Muñoz has had a lot of pottery shows, but this one is different, because it gives her a chance to connect to the legacy of her great grandmother, Rie Muñoz, one of Alaska’s most recognized painters.

This Sunday will be the first time Muñoz has exhibited her work at her grandmother’s gallery, now the new home for her pottery studio.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Muñoz talks about this milestone in her artistic journey.

Also on this show:

Saturday’s Food Festival and Farmer’s Market, an extravaganza of home grown veggies and local food products.

The Cooperative Extension Service wraps up its summer tour.

Garden Talk: Bounty from the Greenhouse

