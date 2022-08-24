KTOO

Sunday, August 27th: Cups of comfort and beauty at Rie Muñoz Gallery.

Air date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 — Mercedes Muñoz pottery show. Food Festival and Farmer’s Market. Cooperative Extension Service summer tour of Southeast comes to a close.  

Guests: Mercedes Muñoz, ceramic and illustration artist.
Art for Mercedes Munoz is a family affair, that includes the dogs (Photo courtesy of Mercedes Muñoz).

Mercedes Muñoz says the inspiration behind her latest collection of pottery is simple –vibrant colors, patterns and things that make her feel happy. This is also the first batch produced in her new studio, which doesn’t sound too exciting at first blush — a repurposed storage room. But then again, it’s a space carved out of her late grandmother’s storefront, the Rie Muñoz Gallery, a family business that her father ran, to showcase his mother’s art.

For Muñoz, the gallery will always be a place filled with childhood memories, but now it also holds her hopes for the future. In this conversation with Sheli DeLaney, Muñoz  talks about the intimate connection between her art and family life.

