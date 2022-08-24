Sunday, August 27th: Cups of comfort and beauty at Rie Muñoz Gallery.

Mercedes Muñoz says the inspiration behind her latest collection of pottery is simple –vibrant colors, patterns and things that make her feel happy. This is also the first batch produced in her new studio, which doesn’t sound too exciting at first blush — a repurposed storage room. But then again, it’s a space carved out of her late grandmother’s storefront, the Rie Muñoz Gallery, a family business that her father ran, to showcase his mother’s art.

For Muñoz, the gallery will always be a place filled with childhood memories, but now it also holds her hopes for the future. In this conversation with Sheli DeLaney, Muñoz talks about the intimate connection between her art and family life.

Air date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022