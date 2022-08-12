KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Haines landslide recovery is an ongoing marathon, requiring strength and resilience.

Air date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 — Team Rubicon rebuilds two homes destroyed in 2020 Haines Landslide. The work of Gwich’in artist Colleen Thomas. Golden North Salmon Derby starts August 12.

Guests: Brandon Callahan Manager of Rebuild Operations, Team Rubicon. Larysa MurrayOperations Manager, West Branch of Team Rubicon in Haines. Sylvia Heinz, Coordinator, Haines Long Term Recovery Group.
Ten inches of rain in 48 hours, on top of ten feet of snow, was only the beginning of a long and difficult journey for the community of Haines. In December 2020, 144 households saw heavy damage from the landslides the rain unleashed. Some lost everything. The community’s capacity to respond was overwhelmed.

One of the lessons learned: that it would take many partners and a vast network of relationships to help make disaster victims whole again. Team Rubicon was one of many groups that stepped in to work with the Haines Longterm Recovery group and the Chilkoot Indian Association. Here’s an update on recovery efforts.

 

 

 

