After sporadic dumps of rain, Juneau could get a 2-day break in the weather

A weather system passing over Juneau today is causing irregular dumps of rain.

“The airport had over .4 inch in one hour. So that’s really, really heavy for precipitation rates,” said senior forecaster Nicole Ferrin with the National Weather Service.

She said she’s been tracking a low pressure system that has bands within it that cause periods of intermittent, heavy precipitation. She said the Weather Service expected the overall precipitation rates but updated the forecast to reflect the rainfall’s on-and-off nature.

Ferrin said weather-related hazards from this event are unlikely.

“Occasionally, when the ground is saturated and there’s a significant wind shift that happens — slides and things can happen,” Ferrin said. “But usually that’s more with a really heavy event that lasts for a longer duration than what we’re seeing right now.”

Looking ahead, she said to expect a break in the rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

“And then we’ve got really heavy rain coming back on Friday night. And so anyone with plans Friday night might need to move things indoors,” she said.

The opening ceremony for the Ironman Alaska is scheduled for Friday night, outdoors at Peratrovich Plaza.

Ahead of this week’s storms, Juneau Docks and Harbors asked all boat owners to make sure their vessels are secure and are not accumulating rainwater.