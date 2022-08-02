KTOO

Juneau | Weather

After sporadic dumps of rain, Juneau could get a 2-day break in the weather

by

This satellite animation from the National Weather Service shows a weather system moving across Southeast Alaska on morning and afternoon of Aug. 2, 2022.

A weather system passing over Juneau today is causing irregular dumps of rain.

“The airport had over .4 inch in one hour. So that’s really, really heavy for precipitation rates,” said senior forecaster Nicole Ferrin with the National Weather Service.

She said she’s been tracking a low pressure system that has bands within it that cause periods of intermittent, heavy precipitation. She said the Weather Service expected the overall precipitation rates but updated the forecast to reflect the rainfall’s on-and-off nature.

Ferrin said weather-related hazards from this event are unlikely.

“Occasionally, when the ground is saturated and there’s a significant wind shift that happens — slides and things can happen,” Ferrin said. “But usually that’s more with a really heavy event that lasts for a longer duration than what we’re seeing right now.”

Looking ahead, she said to expect a break in the rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

“And then we’ve got really heavy rain coming back on Friday night. And so anyone with plans Friday night might need to move things indoors,” she said.

The opening ceremony for the Ironman Alaska is scheduled for Friday night, outdoors at Peratrovich Plaza.

Ahead of this week’s storms, Juneau Docks and Harbors asked all boat owners to make sure their vessels are secure and are not accumulating rainwater.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

A tree rests against the roof of a two-story house, crushing part of it

Interior windstorm starts fires and briefly knocks out 911 service

Several area fire departments responded to fires that started when trees pulled down power lines.

Wildfire smoke rising behind a house surrounded by trees.

With nearly 3 million acres burned, rainy weather slows Alaska wildfires

State and federal agencies are sending some crews home, but officials warn that the fires could come roaring back after a day or two of dry, warm weather.

Richardson Highway reopens after weeklong closure due to flood damage

Pilot cars and flaggers will guide traffic through seven areas where crews are still working.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications