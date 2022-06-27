KTOO

Aleutians | Fisheries | Oceans | Search & Rescue

Fishing boat that ran aground off Unimak Island will be scuttled

by

A fishing boat aground very close to shore
The 98-foot Pacific Sounder hailed a MAYDAY call at 10:43 Friday morning, but the crew waited three hours before they were rescued. Eventually, the Good Samaritan boat, the Polar Sea, arrived and found the crew unharmed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A 98-foot fishing boat ran aground in the Eastern Aleutians on June 17 will be scuttled.

Four people were on board the F/V Pacific Sounder when it got stuck along the western shore of Unimak Island, between Unalaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The Pacific Sounder hailed a mayday call at 10:43 Friday morning, but the crew waited three hours before they were rescued. Eventually a good Samaritan boat, the Polar Sea, arrived and found the crew unharmed.

“They were still on the boat when they ran aground,” said Nate Littlejohn, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard. “By the time the Polar Sea arrived on scene, they were wearing their survival suits.”

Littlejohn says the boat owner has hired Resolve Marine, a salvage and wreck removal company out of Dutch Harbor, to recover the boat. The first thing they will do is make sure the diesel on board doesn’t spill into the ocean. And there’s a lot of it: 21,000 gallons, to be exact.

“We sent out a Coast Guard helicopter crew Saturday who did not observe any pollution,” Littlejohn said. “That’s not to say there hasn’t been any diesel that has escaped, but we don’t know of any at this time.”

Resolve said the Pacific Sounder is too stuck for them to be able to tow it. Instead, they’ll have to scuttle it. In other words, they’ll sink it, and Littlejohn said he doesn’t know how long that will take.

“It cannot be understated how complex this operation is,” Littlejohn said, “and to make a prediction about how long it’s going to take is just not a good idea. It’s just very unpredictable how long it’ll take based on the weather.”

No reason has been given for what caused the boat to run aground. The Coast Guard is investigating.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

""

In victory for commercial fishermen, court orders Cook Inlet fishery to reopen

A district court judge shot down a federal rule that would have closed a large part of Cook Inlet to commercial salmon fishing. Fish and Game said it would reopen the fishery Thursday.

State to put opioid emergency kits in seafood plants and harbors across Southeast Alaska

“We absolutely do feel safer,” one plant manager said about having overdose prevention resources on hand.

Scientists examine Gulf of Alaska sea floor to see effects of bottom trawling

Scientists from the conservation group Oceana, which is based in Juneau, spent eight days aboard a research vessel circumnavigating the Kodiak archipelago.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications