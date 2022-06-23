KTOO

Juneau | Wildlife

Margined white butterflies are hanging out by Mendenhall Glacier. Here’s why.

by

Margined white butterfly at Mendenhall Glacier on June 17, 2022 in Juneau. (Photo by Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Could you identify a margined white butterfly? Bears, porcupines and eagles get a lot of attention in the summer months, especially from tourists, but rangers at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center say there are some small wonders, too.

“You’ve probably seen them without even knowing what they are. They’re small, little white butterflies that kind of fly around,” said Julia Shostak, an assistant director at the visitor center.

She says the margined white is one of four main kinds of butterflies we’re likely to see around Juneau.

“Sometimes it’s nice to think about the smaller things,” she said. “Our birds and our insects can really kind of open the world past those larger megafauna.”

Margined white butterflies can be found sucking nectar on early summer blooms — or doing a thing called “mudding” or “puddling.”

Shostak says it’s common for butterflies to cool off and drink in moist areas like mud puddles. They take in nutrients from the ground that they can’t get from plants. They know where to land and drink because chemoreceptors in their feet help them sense the composition of the soil.

Margined white butterfly at Mendenhall Glacier on June 17, 2022 in Juneau. (Photo by Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Shostak says a great place to see this in action is near Nugget Falls, by the Mendenhall Glacier. She says the water there has a perfect chemical composition for the butterflies because of glacier silt in the water.

But don’t step on them!

“Sometimes they just look like little rocks moving,” Shostak said

If you can’t get out to the glacier, don’t worry. Shostak says they’re all over the place this time of year. Look for a white butterfly with some ashy markings on the wings. It’s likely to be a margined white.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

In a place with little sea ice, polar bears have found another way to hunt

An isolated group of polar bears living on the rugged coast of southeast Greenland have figured out how to eke out a living, even though the sea ice there melts away early in the year.

Scientists examine Gulf of Alaska sea floor to see effects of bottom trawling

Scientists from the conservation group Oceana, which is based in Juneau, spent eight days aboard a research vessel circumnavigating the Kodiak archipelago.

Two black bear cubs wrestle at the Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge on June 19, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Biologists share tips for staying safe around bears in Southeast Alaska

You might panic, but biologist Ross Dorendorf says it’s a better idea to simply stop and assess.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications