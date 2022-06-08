KTOO

Celebration and collective memory.

Air date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 — How Celebration sparked a cultural renaissance. Juneau Symphony’s Night at the Oscars. Theater Alaska’s Midsummer Night’s Dream. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Ed Thomas, President Emeritus, Tlingit and Haida Central Council. Barbara Blake, Alaska Native Policy Director, First Alaskans Institute. Joaqlin Estus, National Correspondent, Indian Country Today.
 

Celebration has a 40-year history of not only bringing the Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian peoples together but also inspiring a collective cultural healing process.

