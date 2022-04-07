Red Carpet Concert: Erin Heist, ‘Downstream’

Erin Heist recorded this video of “Downstream” on Lingít Aaní (Juneau, Alaska) during the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert Series features Alaskan and regional artists. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts at ktoo.org.

Recorded March 27, 2022

Erin Heist – guitar, vocals

Andrew Heist – mandolin, backing vocals

Camera Operators

Paige Sparks

Ariel Svetlik

Director Paige Sparks

Producer Paige Sparks

Co-producer Sheli DeLaney

Editor Paige Sparks

© KTOO Public Media 2022