Red Carpet Concert: Erin Heist, ‘Downstream’

Erin Heist recorded this video of “Downstream” on Lingít Aaní (Juneau, Alaska) during the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert Series features Alaskan and regional artists. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts at ktoo.org.
Recorded March 27, 2022
Erin Heist – guitar, vocals
Andrew Heist – mandolin, backing vocals
Camera Operators
Paige Sparks
Ariel Svetlik
Director Paige Sparks
Producer Paige Sparks
Co-producer Sheli DeLaney
Editor Paige Sparks
© KTOO Public Media 2022