Newscast – Wednesday, March 16, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • There multiple avalanches above the Flume trail this week,
  • Congress’s omnibus package will fund a water pipe on Wrangell Island,
  • A bill to improve the Village Public Safety Officer program is in the Alaska House,
  • The omnibus package will also reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

