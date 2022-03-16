Newscast – Wednesday, March 16, 2022

In this newscast:
- There multiple avalanches above the Flume trail this week,
- Congress’s omnibus package will fund a water pipe on Wrangell Island,
- A bill to improve the Village Public Safety Officer program is in the Alaska House,
- The omnibus package will also reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications