Newscast – Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

In this newscast:
- A Juneau woman uses TikTok to draw attention to her mother Tracy Day’s missing persons case,
- Former state legislator Martin B. Moore Sr. died from COVID-19 last week,
- The state reports another 72 new COVID cases since Wednesday,
- A surge in gun and ammunition sales will fund conservation programs
