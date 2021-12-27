The Year in KTOO News: Justice in Juneau

KTOO’s intention is to cover criminal and social justice outside of the courtroom, focusing on the victims and other people impacted by crime and inequity.

Back in January, Juneau started working on making “Zoom bombing” a criminal offense after a Juneau Assembly member was targeted during a virtual Assembly meeting. People who were listening describe a man calling in and making lewd comments about Assembly member Carole Triem’s body. Triem described it as a startling and disgusting thing to have to listen to while she was at work. She wanted the city to address it because it was disappointing that – other than her fellow assembly members who spoke up at the meeting – it wasn’t addressed at all.

In July, at least a dozen women had come forward accusing a SEARHC chiropractor of sexually abusing them while receiving care from him. Jeffrey Fultz has been out of state and out on bail for the better part of a year. Several of his accusers asked a judge to post a higher bail and have Fultz returned to Juneau, but those requests have been repeatedly denied. As of December 2021, a trial has been scheduled in early 2022 but it’s not clear that it will go forward at that time.

After the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children were found buried at a Canadian boarding school, the annual occasion of Orange Shirt Day in September saw one of its largest shows of support and solidarity in Juneau.

An anonymously created, crowdsourced spreadsheet known as “The Alaska Abuser List” was published in November with more than 500 names of Alaskans accused of sexual assault. We looked into what happens when a whisper network raises its voice this way.

As part of KTOO’s local election coverage, we told the story behind a school board candidate who harassed and stalked two women, including an elementary school principal. Ibn Bailey said he knew it must have been jarring for voters to see those restraining orders in his background, but he asserted that they were not domestic violence-related and that there was no sexual coercion. But Brenda Edwards, the principal who took out a restraining order against Bailey insisted that his interactions with her were inappropriate and unwanted, and a judge agreed with her. Bailey did not win a seat on the school board.

KTOO is looking back at 2021 through the stories that had the widest and strongest impact on the community.