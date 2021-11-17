KTOO



House Speaker Stutes announces 2 appointees to the state’s ferry oversight board

by

Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Malaspina plies the waters of Lynn Canal in route from Haines to Juneau in Southeast Alaska, August 15, 2012. (Photo by Kelli Berkinshaw/KTOO)
Kodiak Republican House Speaker Louise Stutes has announced two appointees to a new state ferry oversight board. That’s according to a Monday press release from the Alaska House Coalition.

Shirley Marquardt and Wanetta Ayers will be stepping up to staff the recently formed Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board.

Marquardt served on the Marine Transportation Advisory board for nine years, representing southwest Alaska. She was formerly mayor of Unalaska and has over forty years’ experience in marine transportation and the seafood industries. Marquardt was also the marine highway’s executive director under Gov. Bill Walker.

Wanetta Ayers also has previous experience on the Marine Transportation Advisory Board. She was involved with the Alaska Marine Highway Reshaping Work Group and has decades of experience in the tourism and economic development of Alaska’s coastal communities, the release said.

They will be joined by Gov. Dunleavy’s appointees, former Kodiak lawmaker Alan Austerman, Kodiak Island village corporation executive Cynthia Burns and Norm Carson, a retired Alaska State Trooper who lives in Pelican.

Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche has yet to announce his appointees to the nine-member board.

KMXT - Kodiak

KMXT is our partner station in Kodiak KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

