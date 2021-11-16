KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s Board of Education has approved new oral narrative standards for Lingít language to be taught to children
  • A new airline with Juneau ties that will be making flights between Unalaska and Anchorage as delayed that route launch until 2022
  • Legal challenges are expected after a divided Alaska’s Redistricting Board approved new maps
  • Alaska Congressman Don Young named two veteran political consultants to his campaign team on Monday
  • Yakutat’s village corporation has postponed its annual board election while it confers with its attorneys over its logging operations
  • Petersburg’s latest COVID-19 outbreak has caused widespread disruption in the community
  • A federal judge has blocked the enforcement of part of the American Rescue Plan that prohibits state from using pandemic relief to offset tax cuts
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications