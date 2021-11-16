Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Board of Education has approved new oral narrative standards for Lingít language to be taught to children
- A new airline with Juneau ties that will be making flights between Unalaska and Anchorage as delayed that route launch until 2022
- Legal challenges are expected after a divided Alaska’s Redistricting Board approved new maps
- Alaska Congressman Don Young named two veteran political consultants to his campaign team on Monday
- Yakutat’s village corporation has postponed its annual board election while it confers with its attorneys over its logging operations
- Petersburg’s latest COVID-19 outbreak has caused widespread disruption in the community
- A federal judge has blocked the enforcement of part of the American Rescue Plan that prohibits state from using pandemic relief to offset tax cuts