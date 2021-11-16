A man in his 20s is Juneau’s 17th coronavirus death

Another Juneau resident has died of COVID-19. State health officials reported that a Juneau man in his 20s died last week in Anchorage after a medevac. Over the course of the pandemic, Juneau has had 17 deaths — 16 residents and one visitor to the city who later died out of state.

The state reported seven resident deaths on Tuesday. So far, at least 810 Alaskans have died from the virus.

On Tuesday state health officials reported two new Juneau residents tested positive for COVID-19. The school district reported one person at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱: Glacier Valley School tested positive for COVID-19 and was contagious while in school. Bartlett Regional hospital was treating three people with active COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

Citing declining case counts and increased hospital capacity, city officials lowered Juneau’s community risk level on Monday from “High” to “Modified High.” Masks are still required indoors in public spaces, but some capacity limits have changed for businesses.