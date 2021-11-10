Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

In this newscast:
- The creators of an “Alaska Abusers” list say they’re trying to bring some accountability to abusers, others say vigilante justice may not be the best way to do that
- Juneau’s cold weather emergency shelter will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church near downtown
