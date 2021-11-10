KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • The creators of an “Alaska Abusers” list say they’re trying to bring some accountability to abusers, others say vigilante justice may not be the best way to do that
  • Juneau’s cold weather emergency shelter will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church near downtown
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications