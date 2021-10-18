KTOO

Uncategorized

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins in Alaska on Oct. 24

by

This is one of several free, public phones that the City and Borough of Juneau makes available in downtown Juneau, pictured here on Aug. 15, 2019. The city uses cruise ship head taxes pay for the service.
A public phone in Juneau on Aug. 15, 2019. (Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Lately, many Alaskans have been hearing this message before their phone calls go through:

Please be aware that mandatory ten-digit dialing begins Oct. 24. From that date on, you will be required by FCC directive to use an area code when dialing, even for local calls.

The reason for the change is over a year old but is just now coming into effect.

Last June, the Federal Communication Commission adopted an order to designate 988 as an abbreviated dialing method for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That means any area code that uses 988 as a prefix for dialing — the prefix is the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number — will have to switch to dialing the area code as well.

Multiple three-digit codes already exist, like 911, 511, and 411. But unlike 988, those codes were not already in use as prefixes in Alaska.

In addition to manually dialing area codes, people may need to change settings on devices like telemedicine monitors, fire alarms and voicemail services so they’ll keep working after the change on Oct. 24.

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska states on its website that no phone numbers will be changed because of the new rules, and what counts as a local versus long-distance call will remain the same.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s existing number of 1-800-273-TALK will continue to function after Oct. 24.

Read next

The Malaspina ferry, tied to a dock.

Keeping the Malaspina in dry dock costs nearly twice what the state has disclosed, emails show

Internal emails — some of them completely redacted — show officials were surprised and frustrated with the expense of keeping the ship.

Haines high school art students debut skate park mural project

The mural project by Haines high school students includes art pieces inspired by pop art, planets in orbit and a large formline killer whale.

Incivility in Anchorage: Ex-Assembly members do not approve

Former Assembly members said people on the left and right, and on both sides of the dais, need to open their ears and hearts, and assume even their opponents want a better Anchorage.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications