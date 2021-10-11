Aftershock of July’s magnitude 8.2 earthquake rattles Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck about 70 miles east of Chignik Bay shortly after midnight Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Jennie Grunert lives in the neighboring village of Chignik Lagoon with her husband and two children.

“We woke up to hearing the rattling of everything in the house. We got up, we ran to the kids’ room to make sure they were OK. And then we got our earthquake bucket that we have ready, as well as our survival kit, and just waited for the tsunami warning, which never happened,” she said.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that reverberated in communities along the Alaska Peninsula in July — the country’s largest in half a century.

“That one was really big. And that one lasted a really long time. This one was actually a really short earthquake, so it didn’t last very long,” Grunert said.

Because there was no tsunami warning, Grunert and other residents didn’t have to evacuate their homes.

Still, Grunert said they were ready to head to higher ground. She and her husband came up with the idea for an earthquake bucket after the 7.0 magnitude quake hit Anchorage in 2018.

They lived in Anchorage at the time, and two friends from out of town were watching their dog.

“They were not prepared for an earthquake whatsoever, cause when you usually go into Anchorage you’re not ready for something like that,” she said. “So we came up with the idea of putting a bucket together.”

The bucket contains basics like an emergency radio and flashlight. Since they have little kids, Grunert said they also have snacks, extra clothes and games.

“And then also ways to communicate — cell phone chargers, things like that. So when we have to go we can just grab our five-gallon bucket and pretty much head out the door. Take some water and then we are set for at least 24 hours,” she said.

The Associated Press reports that this is one of the largest aftershocks since the 8.2 magnitude quake struck the region in July. It says that so far, the state’s emergency management center has reported no major damage.