Major quake hits near Alaska Peninsula, triggers tsunami warning

A major earthquake on Wednesday night hit near the Alaska Peninsula, reported the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS is reporting a magnitude of 8.2 and a location about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville.

“This is the largest earthquake to happen in the Alaska region since 1965,” said Michael West, state seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The quake has triggered a tsunami warning for a swath of coastal Alaska from Sand Point to Kodiak to Homer to Cordova, and prompted sirens to sound in communities as evacuations began.

Anchorage residents also received tsunami alerts on their cellphones, though geologists have said there is little threat to the city from a tsunami, and officials in the past have blamed shortcomings in the warning system for false alarms.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.