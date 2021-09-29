KTOO

Lawmakers get one more weekend off before coming back to Juneau for another special session

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Aug. 16, 2021. Dunleavy talked about what he would like the Legislature to pass during the third special session this year. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Aug. 16, 2021. Dunleavy talked about what he would like the Legislature to pass during the third special session this year. He has since called lawmakers into a fourth special session that begins in October. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Lawmakers are set to begin their fourth special session, but they’re getting one more weekend off first. 

Gov. Mike Dunleavy amended his original call, which had them starting this Friday. Now they’ll be set to begin on Monday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. 

This will be the fourth time the Legislature meets this year — and they’re limited to discussing an agenda set by the Governor.

Right now, the Legislature is limited to talking about a supplemental Permanent Fund dividend and the Permanent Fund dividend program. They can also talk about resolutions proposing amendments to the state Constitution relating to the Permanent Fund, resolutions that propose a spending-cap and measures related to increasing state revenues. 

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Monday’s date is Oct. 2. It is Oct. 4.

