Lawmakers get one more weekend off before coming back to Juneau for another special session

Lawmakers are set to begin their fourth special session, but they’re getting one more weekend off first.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy amended his original call, which had them starting this Friday. Now they’ll be set to begin on Monday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

This will be the fourth time the Legislature meets this year — and they’re limited to discussing an agenda set by the Governor.

Right now, the Legislature is limited to talking about a supplemental Permanent Fund dividend and the Permanent Fund dividend program. They can also talk about resolutions proposing amendments to the state Constitution relating to the Permanent Fund, resolutions that propose a spending-cap and measures related to increasing state revenues.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Monday’s date is Oct. 2. It is Oct. 4.