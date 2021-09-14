KTOO

Up to 100 evacuees from Afghanistan to settle in Alaska

A U.S. military band at Ramstein Air Base in Germany entertains children evacuated from Afghanistan while they await their next flight on Aug. 22. (Caleb S. Kimmell/USAF)

Evacuees from Afghanistan will soon be making Alaska their home.

Catholic Social Services of Alaska said its refugee resettlement division is preparing to welcome 50 to 100 Afghans, beginning this month.

They were among the thousands of people the U.S. military evacuated from the country since the Taliban took control in August. Catholic Social Services said the evacuees will stay at military bases in the Lower 48 until they’re ready to move north. Those coming to Alaska include vulnerable populations and people who worked for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said the agency.

Catholic Social Services of Alaska’s Refugee Assistance program is looking for volunteers to welcome the new arrivals and help them settle in.

