KTOO

Alaska Native Arts & Culture | Alaska Native Government & Policy | Juneau | Juneau Schools

Land acknowledgment coming to Juneau School Board meetings soon

by

Students head upstairs during a break between classes at Thunder Mountain High School on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. The school district reported about 300 more students on the first day of classes this year than it had last year. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Juneau Board of Education meetings could begin like this, soon:

“The Juneau School District is on Lingít land and the Board of Education honors the people of this land. For more than 10,000 years, Alaska Native people have been and continue to be integral to the well-being of our community. We are grateful to have been welcomed to this place, to be a part of this community supporting the education of all children, including future elders. We honor the culture, traditions, language and resilience of the Tlingit people. Gunalchéesh!”

Board member Paul Kelly recited the language during a Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee recommends that the Lingít land acknowledgment be read at the beginning of full board meetings. The full school board is slated to adopt the language at its Sept. 14 meeting.

The board began working on a land acknowledgment back in January.

The acknowledgment doesn’t mention specific clans. Committee members said they wanted to err toward inclusivity, and avoid a misstep the Juneau Assembly made with its initial land acknowledgment language.

There’s been a trend locally and statewide of institutionalizing indigenous land acknowledgments at events and civic meetings.

Read next

Frank Henry Kaash Katasse guides students to his classroom for a Tlingit class at Dzantik'i Heeni middle school on the first day of school on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Contact tracing lags as Juneau's COVID-19 cases add up, including one at an elementary school

Juneau city officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Juneau kids head back to school, but it's different again this year

Students, teachers and administrators say they're happy to be back in person.

Avery Barnaby dances on the playground during her first day back to school as a first-grader at Sayéik Gastineau Community School on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Masks will be required inside Juneau schools when classes begin next week

The board voted unanimously on Tuesday, but not before more than a dozen parents, teachers and community members voiced their opinions over Zoom. Board President Elizabeth Siddon said they also received more than 230 emails on the topic.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications