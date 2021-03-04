Native land acknowledgements: Growing importance

Land acknowledgements. A practice meant to show respect for Native peoples and their ongoing relationship to the land, often made at ceremonies or community events.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, why Sealaska Heritage Institute believes this practice is growing in popularity.

Also:

The Juneau summer tourism outlook. Some hopeful signs.

An update on the “Pour the Love” campaign. How four Juneau breweries have teamed up to bring disaster relief to Haines.

Join KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney for Juneau Afternoon on Friday, March 5, 2021. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.