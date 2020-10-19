Several communities under a tsunami warning after a major earthquake struck near Sand Point

Many coastal Alaska communities are under a tsunami warning after an earthquake struck near Sand Point Alaska.

The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for the area from Unimak Pass east to the western Kenai Peninsula, including Kodiak Island.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that the magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Residents from Kodiak reported feeling the earthquake before tsunami warning sirens went off. Raynelle Gardner, who works at the Sand Point School, said residents felt the violent shaking of the first quake but the aftershocks haven’t been as noticeable.

The school is the community’s evacuation point.

“Yeah, there are a lot of people in and out of here right now,” Gardner said.

She said some students are still in class, but many parents are also coming to pick up their children. Gardner said they haven’t seen a wave yet.

Austin Roof teaches at the school and is also general manager at the community’s radio station, KSTP.

Just after 2 p.m., when a wave was supposed to have reached Sand Point, Roof said they hadn’t seen anything yet.

“The community mostly evacuated to high ground, so it’s hard to tell if any tsunami came,” Roof said. “The last earthquake there was a small one-foot tsunami that did happen, so it would have been really hard to tell if that had happened from where we were.”

Roof said this isn’t the first time community members have been through the drill this year.

“I guess from the last earthquake we’re all kind of ready for it,” he said. “So it is what it is. “

The National Weather Service has a tsunami warning estimating that it will arrive in Sand Point just before 2 p.m., Cold Bay at about 2:45 p.m. and Kodiak at about 2:50 p.m.

The service suggests that anyone in the tsunami warning area do the following:

Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation.

Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location.

If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot.

According to reports submitted by residents to the USGS, the earthquake was felt from Unalaska to the Kenai Peninsula.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported ten aftershocks in the first hour after the quake, including seven of magnitude 5 or greater. The largest was a magnitude 5.9 at 1:45 p.m.

This earthquake is about 50 miles southwest of another major earthquake that happened on July 22. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, this could be an aftershock of that quake.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Rashah McChesney, Ian Dickson and Hope McKenney contributed to this report.