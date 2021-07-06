WATCH: Juneau officials hold COVID community update

Juneau officials will discuss the community’s latest COVID-19 developments during an update at 4 p.m. today over Zoom.

You can watch here, on the city’s Facebook page, or listen by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with the webinar ID 985 6308 5159. The public can ask questions in advance by emailing COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

In a memo on Friday, Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove said the Emergency Operations Center is scaling back the frequency of some of its communications. Beginning this week, the city’s COVID-19 dashboard data will only be updated three days a week. Cosgrove’s three-times-a-week COVID memos will become weekly.

As of this afternoon, city officials knew of nine people in Juneau with active cases, of whom three are nonresidents. None are hospitalized.

Juneau’s overall vaccination numbers remain a few percentage points shy of the 70% target city officials have set to further relax community restrictions intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. About 2,100 more people need to be fully vaccinated to hit the goal. That includes about 1,200 people who have had their first of two doses in their series.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccines are widely available through local health care providers, pharmacies and pop-up clinics. Eligible patients can also walk in and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Juneau International Airport seven days a week from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

So far, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only option for kids age 12 or older. To be considered fully vaccinated by Juneau’s first day of school on Aug. 16, a child would need their first dose by next Monday.