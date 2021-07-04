KTOO

Installation of long-awaited water plant underway in Tuluksak

Tuluksak lost its water plant to a fire on Jan. 16, 2021. (Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)

A long-awaited water plant has arrived in Tuluksak after a fire destroyed the community’s only source of running water back in January 2021. Efforts to ship the new portable water plant to Tuluksak have been underway since the winter.

