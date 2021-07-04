Installation of long-awaited water plant underway in Tuluksak

The community of Tuluksak originally expected to have the portable water plant months ago. After Tuluksak’s washateria burned down, the community was living off of donated bottled water for a month and a half. Then, in early March, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation was able to restore access to running water.

YKHC installed a system that piped up water from the Tuluksak River to the school, but a KYUK investigation found that many people in town weren’t drinking that water. The school sits at the edge of town, and water access was limited both by the school’s hours of operation and by its storage tanks.

The community was expecting another solution: a portable water plant that YKHC would lend to Tuluksak for the next several years until a permanent water plant and washateria could be built. The new water plant promised to be in a more central location in town and provide much more water storage.

While the water plant is portable, it’s not all that easy to move. So when it came to actually transporting it, Faulkner and Walsh Constructors, the company contracted to deliver it, was plagued by thinning river ice. The ice road conditions were too dangerous for them to drive it up from Bethel. For a brief spell, the Army National Guard thought that they might be able to fly the portable water plant up using a Chinook helicopter, the same chopper used to remove the “Into The Wild” bus from a remote area near Denali National Park.

Eventually, plans were put on hold until river conditions were stable enough to barge up the portable water plant, which Faulkner and Walsh was able to do on June 10. Now, according to YKHC, workers are installing the plant and hope to have it up and running later this summer.

The next step in the process is to build the community a new permanent water treatment plant. YKHC is working with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Village Safe Water and the CRW Engineering Group to get updated cost estimates and timelines. Previously, the agencies had estimated a figure of $8.2 million and a summer 2023 timeline.