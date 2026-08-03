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Energy & Mining | State Government

First week of third gasline special session ends with no action by Dunleavy or Alaska Legislature

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The Alaska House of Representatives is seen on Friday, July 31, 2026, during a technical sesison. (James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

The Alaska Legislature ended the first week of its third special session on the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline with no action.

The session is for lawmakers to consider a property tax break to incentivize the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who called the session and set the agenda, has yet to propose legislation for lawmakers to work on.

The state House failed to pass a compromise bill earlier this month, during the second special session of 2026, after Dunleavy threatened to veto it.

The governor has said he is holding closed-door negotiations to try to draft an alternative, but his office has released no details about those discussions.

Two members of the House and one member of the Senate held perfunctory “technical sessions” on Friday.

Article II, Section 10 of the state constitution requires regular meetings unless lawmakers approve a resolution allowing a different schedule.

The House has scheduled another technical session for Monday morning, and the Senate has scheduled one for Tuesday morning.

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Claire Stremple for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook, Bluesky and Twitter.

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