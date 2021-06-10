KTOO

KTOO-FM Signal Interruptions

Alaska's Energy Desk | Energy & Mining | Southcentral | State Government

State sells 8 oil and gas leases in Cook Inlet

by

Cook Inlet oil platforms are visible from shore near Kenai, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Two companies successfully bid on nearly 21,000 acres of oil and gas tracts in Cook Inlet this week.

HEX Group and Strong Energy Resources both purchased leases in the state’s spring sale, for a combined total of $450,000. This is the first time a company other than Hilcorp Alaska has won leases in a state sale since 2015.

Anchorage-based HEX Group bought leases under two entities — HEX LLC and Furie Operating Alaska. HEX acquired Furie after it went bankrupt in 2019.

HEX Group bought almost 20,000 acres in leases, most of which are across the inlet from Tyonek, according to a state report. It also bought one lease in the North Fork field, down by Anchor Point.

HEX owns almost 10,000 acres in leases in Cook Inlet and operates the Kitchen Lights Unit there.

Strong Energy Resources, a company based in Texas, bought just under 1,500 acres in the sale, near Anchor Point. The company also owns acreage on the North Slope.

The sale was for state-owned leases only.  This year’s federal oil and gas sale in Cook Inlet was put on pause this February, after the Biden administration hit the brakes on federal leasing programs nationwide.

About 3.3 million acres were up for bid in this sale.

Membership support ensures all of the programming you depend on and trust is funded. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Bioengineered salmon available for the the first time in US

AquaBounty’s salmon is a genetic mixture of three different fish — Atlantic salmon, chinook salmon and the eel-like ocean pout.

In Southeast Alaska, high-end tourism businesses feast as cruise industry weathers famine

The tourism industry is on an undeniable rebound, but only some businesses are returning to profitability.

Cruise ships in port in Juneau (Photo by Heather Bryant/KTOO)

Florida lawsuit could end Alaska cruise season, CDC says

Without the conditional sailing order, the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act can’t apply. That would leave the 19th-century Passenger Vessel Services Act in place.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications