KTOO

Fisheries | Southcentral

Less than half of expected sockeye have returned to Copper River so far this year

by

A new report says salmon, including sockeye, shown here, could have habitat disrupted by new rainfall and snow patterns caused by climate change. (Photo by Katrina Mueller/USFWS)
As of June 1, sonar had counted just 63,585 sockeye in the Copper River, the 13th lowest run on record so far. (Katrina Mueller/USFWS)

The Copper River’s sockeye run is far below the state’s goals so far this year.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday the latest in a series of closures this season. The district has opened only for three 12-hour fishing periods so far on May 17, 20, and 24.

But as of Tuesday, the department’s sonar tower counted just 63,585 sockeye in the Copper River, the 13th lowest run on record so far. The state’s in-river count goal is more than double that at 148,048 fish.

The department said the commercial harvest is the fourth lowest to date in the last 50 years.

But while the harvest may be low, prices for Copper River salmon were high even before the fishery opened in mid-May. Peter Pan Seafoods announced that it would pay triple last year’s prices for sockeye and kings. This year, it will pay $19.60 per pound for kings and $12.60 a pound for sockeye, while in 2020, sockeye went for around $4 and kings for $6.

The Cordova Times reported retailers’ pre-orders for sockeye fillets were as high as $54 a pound. King fillets went for up to $79.99 a pound.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Dutch Harbor named nation's top fishing port for 23rd consecutive year

In total, U.S. fishermen landed 9.3 billion pounds of seafood valued at $5.5 billion in 2019. Sixty percent was caught in Alaska.

Low salmon run forecast for Yukon River

Yukon River subsistence fishing will be closed until the return size is clearer.

Researchers roll out new erosion tracking tech in Bristol Bay

Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks will travel to Dillingham this week to continue erosion research in Bristol Bay’s coastal communities.