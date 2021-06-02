KTOO

Coronavirus | Southeast | Tourism

LISTEN: Salvaging an Alaska summer cruise season

by

The Norwegian Pearl tied up at Skagway’s Broadway dock in July 2017. Two more cruise ships are moored at the railroad dock in the background. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)
The Norwegian Pearl tied up at Skagway’s Broadway dock in July 2017. Two more cruise ships are moored at the railroad dock in the background. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

After a canceled 2020 season, cruise ships will return to Alaska later this summer. That’s good news for tour operators and businesses in Southeast Alaska but it’s also left local officials scrambling to figure out how to safely welcome passengers back. How will communities balance pandemic safety with the pressing need for economic recovery? What precautions will cruise lines take to protect the towns they visit?

Host: Adelyn Baxter

Guests:

  • Bryan Fisher, acting director, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
  • Howard Sherman, executive vice president, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
  • Fred Parady, Chief Operating Officer, Huna Totem Corporation
  • Andrew Cremata, Mayor of Skagway
Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

A wet Welcome to Juneau sign, taken on June 3, 2020.

Cruise Town, Season 2, Ep. 4: The season that wasn't

How bad was it? Will the industry bounce back? Will Juneau bounce back? We discuss the cruise season that wasn’t and what Cruise Towns might expect for next year.

The Wilderness Adventurer docked in Juneau

Cruise Town, Season 2, Ep. 3: Uncruise

The first and only cruise ship to sail in Southeast Alaska during the pandemic turned around with a COVID-19 case on board.

Tourists walk on Skagway’s railroad dock in summer of 2016. The cliff, where a rockslide occurred Aug. 26, is adjacent to Skagway’s biggest cruise ship dock. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

Cruise Town, Season 2, Ep. 2: What's in a plan?

Now that it’s clear that big cruise ships won't be coming this year, cruise towns in southeast Alaska are thinking about next year.