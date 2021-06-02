LISTEN: Salvaging an Alaska summer cruise season

After a canceled 2020 season, cruise ships will return to Alaska later this summer. That’s good news for tour operators and businesses in Southeast Alaska but it’s also left local officials scrambling to figure out how to safely welcome passengers back. How will communities balance pandemic safety with the pressing need for economic recovery? What precautions will cruise lines take to protect the towns they visit?
Host: Adelyn Baxter
Guests:
- Bryan Fisher, acting director, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- Howard Sherman, executive vice president, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
- Fred Parady, Chief Operating Officer, Huna Totem Corporation
- Andrew Cremata, Mayor of Skagway