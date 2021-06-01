KTOO

Watch: Juneau officials to host COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m.

Juneau officials will discuss the latest COVID-19 case and vaccine numbers during a community update at 4 p.m. today over Zoom.

You can watch here, on the city’s Facebook page, or listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with the webinar ID 985 6308 5159. The public can ask questions in advance by emailing COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

SAIL, CBJ, and Juneau Taxi and Tours are now offering free cab rides to vaccine appointments for seniors and those with disabilities. To enroll and schedule a ride in advance, call the SAIL office at 888-478-7245 or email info@sailinc.org.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccine appointments are available through local health care providers and pharmacies, and pop-up clinics that local businesses and organizations have requested

Eligible patients can also walk in and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Juneau International Airport seven days a week from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear a mask at the Juneau International Airport per the federal mask mandate.

