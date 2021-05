The U.S. Senate passed a bill Thursday that could allow cruise ships to return to Alaska ports this summer.

The bill temporarily lifts the requirement that foreign cruise ships – nearly the entire fleet – stop in Canada on their way to and from Alaska ports.

The bill passed by unanimous consent. It heads next to the U.S. House.

Huge victory today in my effort to provide an opportunity for economic recovery for Alaskan communities who rely on cruise ship passengers — the Senate just passed my bill w/ @SenDanSullivan, the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) May 13, 2021

