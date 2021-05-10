Alaskans age 12 to 15 could get COVID-19 vaccine as early as Wednesday

Alaska children ages 12 to 15 may be able to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Wednesday afternoon, said state health officials.

The announcement follows the federal Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up.

That’s step one.

Step two: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Wednesday to review the data and decide whether to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

And then, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will approve or reject that recommendation, said State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin.

“It’s a checks and balances process,” McLaughlin said.

The state anticipates the CDC could give the approval as early as Wednesday afternoon. Then, Pfizer shots could begin immediately after that for Alaskans 12 to 15. The state estimates there are roughly 40,000 children in that age group.

Zink described the FDA’s decision to expand vaccine eligibility to the group as a “big step to getting our communities healthy and well, and putting this pandemic behind us.”

“We’re so excited,” she said on a call with reporters on Monday. “This is a huge opportunity to be able to protect our kids from this virus. We do see kids get really sick.”

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot series, with 21 days between the doses.

The health department says you can start scheduling vaccine appointments for children 12 to 15 years old, but the appointment should be for Wednesday afternoon or later.

“So if you’re a parent, and as excited as I am about scheduling your kids’ vaccine, look for late Wednesday afternoon and on for an appointment,” Zink said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.