KTOO

Business | Tourism

As summer approaches, Alaska’s tourism industry prepares to welcome independent travelers

by

Juneau’s cruise ship docks were empty on April 23, 2020, after sailings were suspended due to the pandemic. (Jennifer Pemberton/KTOO)

As the summer approaches, Alaska’s travel industry is preparing for another uncertain pandemic season.

Widespread vaccine availability has improved the travel landscape in Alaska, but Sarah Leonard, President and CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association, said it’s still hard to predict exactly what summer will look like.

“We are shifting toward a hopeful summer of independent visitors as the larger ship season becomes more and more uncertain,” said Leonard.

State and federal leaders have been trying to find ways to bring large cruise ships back to Alaska this year. Leonard said she’s grateful for that, but summer is right around the corner.

‘I do think the window is closing rapidly,” Leonard said. “We’re already here in April, and summer is fast approaching.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed spending $150 million in federal relief dollars on efforts to help the tourism industry. And he added a new incentive for travelers coming to the state: Vaccines. Leonard sees the expanded availability as a good thing.

“ATIA’s commitment since the beginning of the pandemic has been to keep our teams and our communities and Alaskans and our visitors healthy and safe,” said Leonard.

Leonard said she’s hopeful about the independent travelers the industry anticipates. She said if the state’s small businesses survive and continue on a path toward recovery, she’ll consider it a successful summer.

Read next

Alaska House Finance Committee members listen to a presentation on the committee proposal for how to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds on April 23, 2021, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Alaska House committee budget plan would provide less relief, save more than Dunleavy proposal

The committee plan released on Friday would free up roughly $410 million by using American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace state revenue. That money could be spent on permanent fund dividends; roads and other capital projects; or other items. 

Gary Thompson, who owns Admiralty Air Service, stands in front of one of his planes.

Juneau's airport approves another $1.15M in rent abatement, tenants hope for better summer than 2020

Juneau's airport recently approved $1.15 million in rent abatement for the next fiscal year. Meanwhile, tenants are getting creative and hoping for a better summer than 2020.

With RV options drying up, Skagway's housing crunch could get worse

Some seasonal residents in Skagway have depended on the municipal RV park for housing. That might not be option after this year.