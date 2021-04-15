KTOO

Economy | Federal Government | Southeast | Tourism

Alaska delegation tries multi-pronged effort to save part of cruise season

by

A Holland America cruise ship sails up Juneau's Gastineau Channel June 19 2017. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska News)
A Holland America cruise ship sails up Juneau’s Gastineau Channel June 19 2017. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska News)

Alaska’s congressional delegation is trying to salvage this year’s cruise-ship season by proceeding on two fronts: Getting the CDC to loosen up, and solving the Canada problem.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the Centers for Disease Control have only issued partial guidelines for how sailings can resume, and they don’t work for Alaska’s smaller cruise towns.

“The requirements are so limiting that it’s not possible for a small community like Skagway that doesn’t have a hospital,” she said. “And this is in spite of the assurances that the industry has given in terms of vaccination for crew and for passengers, all the protocols that they would be putting in place. So this has been no end of frustration.”

The other front in the battle is international. Major cruise ships can’t sail between the Lower 48 and Alaska without a stop in British Columbia. But Canada isn’t allowing it.

Murkowski says that could change. She says ships only have to make a “technical stop” in B.C.

“It would not be a situation where you would be in a position where you’re introducing the virus to anywhere in Canada. So I believe that is workable,” she said.

Publicly, Canada has not shown any willingness to allow technical stops.

Another solution to the Canada problem is to pass the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, a bill the Alaska delegation introduced that would temporarily allow cruise ships to skip the Canada stop.

But it requires carving an exception into the Passenger Vessel Safety Act for the pandemic, and even that temporary change makes lawmakers from shipbuilding states uneasy. The PVSA was designed to protect American shipyards by banning foreign vessels from transporting passengers from one domestic port to another. All the major cruise liners that sail to Alaska are restricted by it.

The Tourism Recovery bill hasn’t moved forward in either the House or Senate since its introduction last month and hasn’t attracted any sponsors beyond the Alaska delegation.

Read next

Juneau-Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant outflow pipe sign Gastineau Channel

Why cruise ship wastewater helps and hurts Juneau's sewage treatment utility

Juneau is the only regular cruise ship stop in Alaska that offers wastewater service to ships in port.

Activists want voters to consider limiting cruise ship access to Juneau

If the initial paperwork is OK, the activists will have 30 days to collect nearly 3,000 signatures from local voters to get three cruise ship questions on the fall ballot.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about his hopes for holding a summer cruise season this year in a news conference in the hangar of Wings Airways in Juneau, Alaska, on April 9, 2021. Holland America executive Ralph Samuels and Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon are behind Dunleavy. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Dunleavy announces national ads to support Alaska tourism, says state in 'death grapple' with CDC

Dunleavy signed a resolution asking Congress and President Biden to exempt Alaska from a federal law that requires cruise ships headed to Alaska to stop in Canada.