Watch: Juneau’s weekly COVID update is at 4 p.m.

Juneau officials plan to hold their weekly community update on COVID-19 at 4 p.m. over Zoom.

You can watch here, on the city’s Facebook page, or listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with the webinar ID 985 6308 5159. The public can ask questions in advance by emailing COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

On Monday evening, Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove briefed the Juneau Assembly on some proposed changes to how officials gauge COVID-19 risk level in the community, and the related community restrictions. There’s two new risk factors they’d weigh: how widely vaccinated the community is, and whether more contagious variants of the coronavirus have been detected in Juneau and are spreading.

The minimal risk tier, which Juneau is in now, would be subdivided into three tiers. The higher the vaccination rate, the more permissive things would get when it comes to masks, social distancing and indoor gatherings.

Vaccine appointments are available through local health care providers, pharmacies and city clinics at Centennial Hall. Officials estimate nearly four out of 10 people in Juneau have been fully vaccinated.