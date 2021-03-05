Legislators, others in Alaska State Capitol will be able to get vaccinated starting Friday

Alaska legislators, their staff and others who work in the Capitol will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Friday.

The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is offering the shots to the 450 people who work in the Capitol.

That’s according to Jessica Geary, the executive director of the Legislative Affairs Agency. Public access to the building has been restricted this legislative session, and those who work in the building have their temperatures checked daily and are tested for the coronavirus every four or five days.

Capitol workers are considered eligible because they are essential workers who work in a congregate setting.

The Legislative Affairs Agency has been working with Juneau’s government to identify vaccines for those who work in the Capitol complex, Geary said.