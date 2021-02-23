WATCH: Juneau city officials hold weekly COVID update at 4 p.m.

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. Tuesday over video conference. You can watch on this post, through the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

Members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the local COVID-19 response and answer questions. Community members can submit questions in advance to via email.

Recent developments include that the city is giving people age 65 and up first dibs on appointments for the next mass vaccination clinic, scheduled for March 12 and 13. Juneau seniors can register early beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday through the city’s COVID hotline, 586-6000. City officials think 23% of Juneau’s seniors have not gotten the vaccine.

For everyone else eligible, registration will open at noon Thursday on the city’s website and through the hotline.

As of Tuesday afternoon, city officials know of 23 residents and one non-resident in Juneau with active cases. No new cases were identified today.

Among the cases in Juneau identified over last two weeks, Deputy City Manager wrote in Monday’s emergency operations report that much of the spread happened among “large family groups.”