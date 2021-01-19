WATCH: Weekly update on COVID-19 in Juneau begins at 4 p.m.

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today. You can watch on this post, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom. The public can submit questions in advance to CovidQuestions@juneau.org.

As of today, city officials know of 26 Juneau residents and two nonresidents with active COVID-19 cases, including one person at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

City emergency officials report administering 1,182 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during its mass vaccination event this past weekend in Juneau. A follow-up clinic for the second dose will be held Feb. 5 through 7 at Centennial Hall.

Overall, about 11% of everyone in Juneau approved for emergency use of the vaccine has received at least the first dose.

Vaccine eligibility is limited mainly to people age 65 and up or frontline health care workers.