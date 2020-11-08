More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alaska over the weekend, but no deaths





Alaska’s number of coronavirus cases hit new records over the weekend with more than 1,100 cases recorded in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s count set the single-day record of the pandemic as the state reported 604 cases, nearly all of whom are residents. The Anchorage Daily news reported on Saturday that every region in the state was in a high alert zone.

This week marks the sixth week of increasing case counts in the state. Other trends, like the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations, are also worsening. State health department models show that cases could continue to double every two-and-a-half weeks.

No new deaths were reported over the weekend, though many health experts fear that as cases begin to spread to older age groups, deaths could start to rise substantially. Currently, most cases are still being reported in younger age groups.

The country as a whole met the same grim milestone over the weekend with record-setting numbers of new cases confirmed. According to NPR, Thursday, Friday and Saturday all had more than 120,000 positive cases nationwide.