Watch: Gov. Dunleavy and public health officials to give COVID-19 response update

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference, originally scheduled for 5 p.m., has been delayed to 6 p.m. today.

Commissioner Adam Crum Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg from Alaska’s Department of Heath and Social Services will join the governor via teleconference.

The governor has been weighing his options regarding the expiration of the state public health emergency disaster declaration, which is scheduled to happen on Nov. 15.

Hospital leaders said during a news conference earlier on Friday that they need the declaration to remain in place . They talked about how hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 have increased rapidly over the past month, and accelerated further in the past week. They said the disaster declaration allows health care providers to use telehealth and alternate care sites to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

“With rates this high, if we do not break the cycle of transmission, we have modeling that indicates — from Dr. Tom Hennessy at the University of Alaska Anchorage — we will overrun our health care capacity before the end of November,” said Dan Winkelman, president and CEO of Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

The hospital leaders also called for a statewide mandate for Alaskans to wear masks in public. They said a patchwork of local regulations — as well as the fact that many municipalities say they lack legal authority to impose a mandate — is an obstacle to slowing the transmission of the disease.

The four caucus leaders of the state Legislature met with Dunleavy by phone to discuss the end of the declaration. Three of them — House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, a Dillingham independent; Senate President Cathy Giessel, an Anchorage Republican; and Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, an Anchorage Democrat — released a joint statement saying they’re fully committed to holding a special session narrowly focused on extending the declaration.

Dunleavy’s chief of staff Ben Stevens said a week ago that if the Legislature doesn’t hold a special session, the governor would either call an immediate special session or issue a new declaration. But Stevens said Dunleavy is “rightfully concerned that even a brief special session in Juneau could pose an unacceptable risk to lawmakers, their communities, legislative staff and Juneau residents.”

State law requires the Legislature vote on whether to extend disaster declaration beyond 30 days. Dunleavy issued the declaration on March 11 and asked the Legislature to extend it for a year. The Legislature shortened the extension to Nov. 15.

Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, and on the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.