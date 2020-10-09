Juneau ballots are being counted, initial results expected soon

Election workers from Anchorage and Juneau are hard at work processing ballots from Juneau’s local election.

Initial results are expected around 5 p.m. on Friday when City Clerk Beth McEwen plans to go live on Zoom and Facebook Live from the Anchorage Election Center.

Juneau partnered with Anchorage this year to hold its first-ever by mail election. Voting ended Tuesday. McEwen flew in Thursday to use Anchorage’s vote-by-mail equipment.

That includes scanners that take pictures of ballot signatures to aid election workers in the signature verification process. Voters whose signatures don’t match the one on file with the state Division of Elections will get a letter in the mail giving them the chance to correct their ballots.

“On the signature verification process, there’s approximately 4% that we’re having to send a letter in, saying ‘this signature is not matching exactly what’s on the envelope on your ballot, and we need to do some additional follow up before we can count that ballot,’” McEwen said.

According to the letter voters receive, they’ll have until Oct. 15 to correct the error.

Friday’s results are unofficial. Ballots returned by mail are still arriving at the election center.

They’ll process ballots again Saturday and on Oct. 16. They’ll certify the election Oct. 20.

Check ktoo.org/elections for results later in the day.