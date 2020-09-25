Six more Alaskans die of COVID-19, a record-high increase reported on one day

Six more Alaskans died of COVID-19, the state announced on Friday. It was the highest one-day increase in deaths reported in the state during the pandemic. There have been 52 deaths total in the state.

Only one of the deaths announced on Friday was recent. That was an Anchorage man in his 60s.

The others were found through a review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four died in Alaska. They were:

An Anchorage man in his 60s who died in July;

A Fairbanks man in his 60s who died in August;

An Anchorage man in his 50s who died in August; and

A man in his 70s from a small community in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area who died in August.

The last death reported today died outside of Alaska. The person was a man in his 70s who listed Soldotna as his place of residence.

The deaths follow another death reported on Thursday. That person was a man from the Fairbanks area in his 50s.

The newly announced case totals for both days were the highest since Aug. 1. There were a total of 128 cases reported on Friday, including 127 Alaska residents and one nonresident. The communities with the most new cases include: Anchorage, 68 cases; Fairbanks, 22; North Pole, nine; Juneau, six; and Chugiak, Nome Census Area and Utqiagvik, three each.

On Thursday, state health officials reported 142 new cases, including 130 residents and 12 nonresidents. The cases were spread throughout Alaska, with the largest numbers in Anchorage, with 67; Utqiagvik, 15; Fairbanks and Juneau, eight each; and the Bethel Census Area, five.

The total number of hospitalizations of Alaskans confirmed with COVID-19 the state has reported has reached 277. That’s an increase of seven since Wednesday.