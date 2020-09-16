WATCH: Juneau’s 2020 Virtual Candidate Forum brings together candidates running in Oct. 6 election

Candidates running for local office in the Oct. 6 municipal election will appear in tonight’s virtual forum at 7 p.m.

Seven candidates for Juneau Assembly will answer questions about local issues, followed by two candidates for school board.

There are three seats open on the Assembly and two on the school board.

City Clerk Beth McEwen will also provide an update on how this year’s vote-by-mail election will work.

The forum is a collaboration between the Juneau League of Women Voters, the Juneau Empire and KTOO.

You can listen to the forum live on KTOO 104.3 FM or watch on KTOO’s Facebook page, juneauempire.com or here once it begins.

More information about the local election can be found at juneau.org/elections.