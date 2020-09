Juneau emergency officials’ weekly update on COVID-19 is scheduled for 4 p.m. today.

Emergency Operations Center planning section chief Robert Barr will give an update on testing and vaccines.

Officials will also take questions in advance by email at covidquestions@juneau.org. You can follow the community update over Zoom or on the city’s Facebook Live stream. You can also call into the update at 1-346-248-7799, 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782 with the webinar ID 985 6308 5159.